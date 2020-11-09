Willard community, Sunshine Brotherhood honors Springfield officer Christopher Walsh

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Willard community and the Sunshine Brotherhood remembered Springfield Police Officer Christopher Walsh this weekend.

Walsh was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call in March.

His wife, Sheri Walsh said Christopher was quiet about his accomplishments. She’s happy his legacy is being honored.

“I want to smile about my husband,” said Sheri Walsh.

“The city of Willard and the Sunshine Brotherhood honored him after its 2nd Annual Hero 5K Run.

“I hate that this is how we’re doing it but I’m happy the community is coming together,” said Walsh.

The city of Willard added an inscribed brick with his name and military rank to the Veterans Memorial at Willard City Park.

“There’s this moment as a widow when you lose your spouse in service, they become something. I’m dedicated to preserving who he was and what his legacy is," said Walsh.

That’s something that Linda Goddard knows too well.

“It’s a club you don’t want to be apart of," said Sunshine Brotherhood co-founder, Linda Goddard.

She lost her husband, Aaron Goddard, to esophageal cancer in 2015. He was a rescue specialist for the Springfield Fire Department.

“It was thought to believe through occupation. It was occupational exposure,” said Goddard.

Before his passing Linda and Aaron started the Sunshine Brotherhood. The foundation raises money for emergency personnel and their families in times of need.

”We knew we wanted to share that love after he was gone and just love on people and that what this is about," said Goddard.

Both Sheri and Linda said they’ll continue honoring heroes like their husbands, Officer Christopher Walsh and Aaron Goddard.

“As cliche as it sounds he’s a hero in my family. To us a father figure, husband and my best friend. He’s always been that amazing human,” said Walsh.

Linda said if her husband was here right now, “he would be smiling and just enjoying the day."

Last year the Sunshine Brotherhood honored Greene County Sheriff Deputy Aaron Roberts, who was killed when his car was swept off the road by flood water.

