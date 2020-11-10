Advertisement

Arkansas Head Football Coach Sam Pittman ruled out of Saturday’s game against Florida because of COVID-19

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, center, talks with an official during the second half of an NCAA...
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, center, talks with an official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The University of Arkansas announced head football coach Sam Pittman will not coach this Saturday against Florida after a second positive COVID-19 test.

The first test came back positive Sunday as part of the football team’s normal coronavirus protocol. He again tested positive Monday. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as team’s interim head coach in Pittman’s absence.

A statement from the university says Pittman is not symptomatic. He will remain in isolation at his home.

The Razorbacks defeated Tennessee at home last Saturday night 24-13. The Hogs will go on the road Saturday at Florida. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

