Advertisement

Arkansas health officials blame Halloween activities for daily spikes in COVID-19; hospitalizations sets another record

Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas health leaders blame many the spike in cases of COVID-19 across the state to recent Halloween activities in parties.

Governor Hutchinson briefed the state on the latest cases of the virus. The governor thanked restaurants and churches for adhering to state restrictions to slow the virus. Governor Hutchinson reminded the state cannot control what happens in your private residences.

Health leaders reported 1,424 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday. Hospitalizations rose again, setting a record in the state for the third-straight day in a row. Deaths in the state rose by four patients.

The Benton County Jail reports 256 new cases of COVID-19. Benton County is one of 20 counties with at least 20 cases.

The state is now requiring masks during church services, including for singers.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republic Police Department
Police call death of woman in Republic, Mo. a homicide investigation; suspect known
Nicole Galloway.
Missouri’s auditor reveals findings of audit of city of Clever, Mo.
Generic motorcycle crash photo.
Police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield
Ozark, Mo. woman wins $25,000 a year for life after Missouri Lottery drawing
Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division arrested William...
Izard County, Ark. sheriff announces arrest in 16-year death investigation of Rebekah Gould

Latest News

An election worker prepares "I Voted" stickers at a polling place on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in...
28 election employees in 1 Missouri county have coronavirus
Voter registration deadline is quickly approaching.
28 election employees in 1 Missouri county have coronavirus
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports additional death related to COVID-19 Tuesday
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there were hopes that hot summer temperatures...
Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest virus surge