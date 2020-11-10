Arkansas health officials blame Halloween activities for daily spikes in COVID-19; hospitalizations sets another record

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas health leaders blame many the spike in cases of COVID-19 across the state to recent Halloween activities in parties.

Governor Hutchinson briefed the state on the latest cases of the virus. The governor thanked restaurants and churches for adhering to state restrictions to slow the virus. Governor Hutchinson reminded the state cannot control what happens in your private residences.

Health leaders reported 1,424 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday. Hospitalizations rose again, setting a record in the state for the third-straight day in a row. Deaths in the state rose by four patients.

The Benton County Jail reports 256 new cases of COVID-19. Benton County is one of 20 counties with at least 20 cases.

The state is now requiring masks during church services, including for singers.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.