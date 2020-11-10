Advertisement

Arrest made in Houston police sergeant’s slaying

Sgt. Sean Rios with the Houston Police Department was fatally shot Monday on his way to work.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Houston police sergeant.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the suspect was detained without incident Tuesday on Interstate 10 in west Houston.

No other information on the arrest has been released, but Acevedo promised more details later Tuesday. Police Sgt. Sean Rios was fatally shot Monday while driving to work on Interstate 45 in north Houston.

He was the second Houston police officer to be killed in the past three weeks and the fourth since December.

