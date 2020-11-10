Advertisement

Camden County deputies arrest after man found severely beaten

Michael K. Barker, 28, of Sunrise Beach, Mo. faces charges of felony domestic assault, stealing...
Michael K. Barker, 28, of Sunrise Beach, Mo. faces charges of felony domestic assault, stealing and misdemeanor assault.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested a man for severely beating another man.

Michael K. Barker, 28, of Sunrise Beach, Mo. faces charges of felony domestic assault, stealing and misdemeanor assault. A judge denied bond.

Deputies responded to a home Monday for a report of a man laying behind a door with severe head and body trauma. Medical personnel flew the victim to the University of Missouri Hospital. He is listed in serious condition.

Deputies arrested Barker at the scene.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republic Police Department
Police call death of woman in Republic, Mo. a homicide investigation; suspect known
Nicole Galloway.
Missouri’s auditor reveals findings of audit of city of Clever, Mo.
Generic motorcycle crash photo.
Police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield
Ozark, Mo. woman wins $25,000 a year for life after Missouri Lottery drawing
Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division arrested William...
Izard County, Ark. sheriff announces arrest in 16-year death investigation of Rebekah Gould

Latest News

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson during a press conference on July 7, 2020.
Arkansas governor proposes $50M in tax cuts in new budget
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, center, talks with an official during the second half of an NCAA...
Arkansas Head Football Coach Sam Pittman ruled out of Saturday’s game against Florida because of COVID-19
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) smiles during the second half of an NFL...
Mahomes piles up big numbers at Arrowhead - on Election Day
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)
Missouri health leaders add 138 deaths to dashboard after new data analyzation