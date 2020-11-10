Camden County deputies arrest after man found severely beaten

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested a man for severely beating another man.

Michael K. Barker, 28, of Sunrise Beach, Mo. faces charges of felony domestic assault, stealing and misdemeanor assault. A judge denied bond.

Deputies responded to a home Monday for a report of a man laying behind a door with severe head and body trauma. Medical personnel flew the victim to the University of Missouri Hospital. He is listed in serious condition.

Deputies arrested Barker at the scene.

