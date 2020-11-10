Carroll Electric in northern Arkansas plans outage Wednesday into Thursday

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - Carroll Electric in northern Arkansas is planning a scheduled outage Wednesday into Thursday.

It will lasts from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. The outage impacts only those members served in the Grassy Knob area west of Eureka Springs.

Electric companies schedule outages often to make improvements to the power grid and ensure the safety of employees.

