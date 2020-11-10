Advertisement

Carroll Electric in northern Arkansas plans outage Wednesday into Thursday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - Carroll Electric in northern Arkansas is planning a scheduled outage Wednesday into Thursday.

It will lasts from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. The outage impacts only those members served in the Grassy Knob area west of Eureka Springs.

Electric companies schedule outages often to make improvements to the power grid and ensure the safety of employees.

