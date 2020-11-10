Advertisement

Cat at Northeast’s highest peak dies after 12 years on duty

Marty has succumbed to ‘an unforeseen illness.’
Marty the cat walks on a boulder outside the Mount Washington Observatory in North Conway, N.H....
Marty the cat walks on a boulder outside the Mount Washington Observatory in North Conway, N.H. The black Maine coon cat, who has patrolled the Northeast's highest peak for a dozen years as its weather observatory's mascot, has died.(Source: (Source: Ryan Knapp/Mount Washington Observatory via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — A cat who patrolled the highest peak in the northeast U.S. for a dozen years as its weather observatory’s mascot has died.

Marty, a black Maine coon cat, succumbed to “an unforeseen illness,” Mount Washington Summit Operations Manager Rebecca Scholand said in a news release Monday.

“As a past observer who lived on the summit for four years, I can tell you Marty was a special companion, entertainer and so incredibly loved by observers and state park staff and will be sadly missed,” she wrote.

The Mount Washington Observatory staff have had a cat at the 6,288-foot (1,915-meter) summit, called the “home of the world’s worst weather,” since 1932. The observatory had recently shared the news that Marty would retire from the mountain early in 2021.

“The summit feline tradition will continue,” the news release said.

Marty, a shelter cat, won 53% of the Mount Washington Mascot Primary in January 2008, the same time that Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican John McCain won their respective races in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozark, Mo. woman wins $25,000 a year for life after Missouri Lottery drawing
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,200+ cases; Arkansas reports nearly 1,000 new cases
Republic Police Department
Police call death of woman in Republic, Mo. a homicide investigation; suspect known
Governor Parson/Jefferson City, Mo.
Report: Tracking devices found on 2 Missouri officials’ cars
MGN police lights picture
Marshall, Ark. police chief resigns after numerous social media posts circulate

Latest News

Attorney General William Barr leaves the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of...
Barr tells DOJ to probe election fraud claims if they exist
A cold front will bring rain and cooler weather Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Tuesday then Cooler
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump is “100% within his rights”...
After Biden win, McConnell says Trump OK to fight election
The long wait is over!! The replacement for the historical iconic Riverside Bridge is now open...
The long wait is over! Ozark’s new Riverside Bridge is open to traffic!
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
US allows 1st emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody drug