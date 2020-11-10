Advertisement

Demolition begins on Portland Elementary School

First day of demolition
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Demolition began Monday on Portland Elementary School.

It should take several weeks to tear down the 67 year old school at 906 W. Portland St. Then construction will begin on a new Jarrett Middle School. That will cost $41.5 mill., making it the most expensive project in the $168 mill. bond issue approved by Springfield voters in 2019. It’s also the final project financed by the bonds.

Portland has sat empty this fall, with its students attending class at Sunshine Elementary School.

The current Jarrett Middle School at 840 S. Jefferson Ave. was built in 1921. Once the new Jarrett is completed, the old Jarrett will be available to house students from Reed and Pipkin, two other middle schools built in the 1920′s that the district is hoping to renovate or replace with future bond issues.

