Advertisement

Greene County keeps up with contact tracing despite struggles in other parts of Missouri

The county experienced it’s highest number of Covid-19 cases last week.
The Greene County Health Department says they’ve been able to keep up with their contact...
The Greene County Health Department says they’ve been able to keep up with their contact tracing workload even though they’ve seen an increase in numbers.
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says they’ve been able to keep up with their contact tracing workload even though they’ve seen an increase in coronavirus cases, while other counties across the state admit that they are falling behind.

The health department had to move some staff from their usual positions to contact tracers in August to keep with a spike in case loads.

They also have the help of Maximus Federal which identifies people who have been exposed to someone with Coronavirus.

Greene County has 239 people working on the contact tracing.

With this in place plus the face mask mandate in Springfield, many ask why the numbers are still going up. The health department says the same regulations aren’t being practiced around us.

“Dealing with a crisis, a pandemic of this magnitude, you really do have to have mitigation approaches that fit bigger geography," said Clay Goddard with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. "And we’re lacking that. It’s not just Missouri. It really is a mish-mash of approaches nationally. And I think that’s just not working well, unfortunately.”

Friday, Greene County reported a new record number of COVID 19 cases.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republic Police Department
Police call death of woman in Republic, Mo. a homicide investigation; suspect known
Nicole Galloway.
Missouri’s auditor reveals findings of audit of city of Clever, Mo.
Ozark, Mo. woman wins $25,000 a year for life after Missouri Lottery drawing
Generic motorcycle crash photo.
Police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield
Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division arrested William...
Izard County, Ark. sheriff announces arrest in 16-year death investigation of Rebekah Gould

Latest News

The cold front will arrive in Springfield around noon today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big temperature drop today
Big temperature drop today
Roughly $1B in federal virus aid unspent in Missouri
gavel
Some court cases on hold in Christian County due to pandemic