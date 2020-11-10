Greene County keeps up with contact tracing despite struggles in other parts of Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says they’ve been able to keep up with their contact tracing workload even though they’ve seen an increase in coronavirus cases, while other counties across the state admit that they are falling behind.

The health department had to move some staff from their usual positions to contact tracers in August to keep with a spike in case loads.

They also have the help of Maximus Federal which identifies people who have been exposed to someone with Coronavirus.

Greene County has 239 people working on the contact tracing.

With this in place plus the face mask mandate in Springfield, many ask why the numbers are still going up. The health department says the same regulations aren’t being practiced around us.

“Dealing with a crisis, a pandemic of this magnitude, you really do have to have mitigation approaches that fit bigger geography," said Clay Goddard with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. "And we’re lacking that. It’s not just Missouri. It really is a mish-mash of approaches nationally. And I think that’s just not working well, unfortunately.”

Friday, Greene County reported a new record number of COVID 19 cases.

