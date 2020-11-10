Greene County prosecutor files murder charges against man in death of Republic, Mo. woman

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed charges against a man for the death of a Republic, Mo. woman.

Shane Leon Mackey, 46, of Aurora, Mo. faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Racheal Sanders. Police say Mackey has a criminal past, arrested seven times for domestic assault from 2002 to 2013.

Officers found Sanders dead inside her Republic home on North Douglas on Monday after receiving a “well-being” check. Investigators say they found the home in disarray with broken glass and blood on the kitchen floor, living room floor and bedroom. Investigators say they entered the room, finding Mackey trying to do CPR. Investigators say they saw multiple lacerations and bruises on Sanders. Investigators say Mackey too had injuries, which made officers suspicious.

In an interview with police, investigators say Mackey gave inconsistent statements about Sanders' death, including when he performed CPR. Mackey told authorities he walked home from a restaurant after a night out at dinner. He told investigators he found her then bloody in the home. He said to investigators he then tried to get her to the hospital, but she refused because she had no insurance. He then said in the interview she asked for a glass of water around 4:30 a.m. His alarm awakened him at 5 a.m. He then saw her deceased.

