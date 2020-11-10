Jordan Valley Ice Park in downtown Springfield reopening Wednesday after repairs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s Jordan Valley Ice Park reopens Wednesday following a late October mechanical failure and loss of ice on both the facility’s rinks.

The Ice Park’s west rink will first open on a modified schedule. The east rink is expected to reopen Tuesday and the facility’s normal schedule will resume at that time.

The temporary closure was due to a problem with the facility’s internal ice plant, a system with compressors, pumps and a chiller that keeps the ice rink surfaces frozen. Repairs made to the ice plant by Park Board contractors and staff allow two of the three compressors to operate — enough to rebuild the rinks, one at a time.

Parks Director Bob Belote said the third compressor will remain offline until special consultants are able to make a comprehensive assessment of the ice plant, expected later this month. The final cost of the repairs is not yet known.

“We’re very thankful for our staff and our local contractors for their dedication in getting our ice plant operational again,” said Belote. “We’re not fully repaired yet. But we are all working to do everything we can to bring back the ice for our customers and our patron groups as soon as possible.”

Ice park staff began rebuilding the ice on the west rink Friday, Nov., 6, working through the weekend to hand spray layer after layer of water on the sub-freezing floor until ice reaches 1¼-inch thick. Once the West Rink is complete, staff will begin rebuilding the east Rrink.

Classes will resume Nov. 17, some with modified schedules and make-up sessions. The Missouri State Ice Bears hockey season is not scheduled to begin until January, due to COVID-19.

For schedules and more information on Jordan Valley Ice Park, call 417-866-7444 or visit ParkBoard.org/IcePark.

