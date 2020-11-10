Laclede County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office considers man’s death a homicide

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control are investigating the death Nathan Andrew Young, 33, of Marshfield.

A couple searching for arrowheads discovered Young’s body Friday afternoon in a creek bed off of Kinfolk Road in rural Laclede County. The body was approximately 100 yards from the roadway.

Investigators say Young had been reported as a missing person to the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office on November 4 by family members. He had not been seen or heard from by friends, family or associates since October 25. The missing person case had been assigned to a follow up investigator.

"The cause of death at this point is undetermined, but the condition of the body indicates murder, and that the suspect or suspects intended on hiding the body and making it difficult for law enforcement to identify the body, " Sheriff David Millsap said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol Division Drug and Crime Control processed the crime scene Friday night, and Laclede County investigators worked through the weekend conducting interviews and collecting evidence.

“We are working a variety of leads, and encourage anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office. As typical with homicide investigations, we release information to the public and the media as soon as we can, as long as the information does not compromise the investigation. Obviously, we will release information immediately if we believe the public at large is in danger”, Sheriff Millsap said.

Authorities conducted an autopsy on Young’s body Monday in Ozark.

