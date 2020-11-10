Ozarks sheriffs say “revolving door” at Probation and Parole will continue to lead to more serious crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Aurora, Mo. man who was charged Tuesday with murder was a repeat offender. Shane Leon Mackey, 46, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Racheal Sanders. Police say Mackey was arrested seven times for domestic assault between 2002 and 2013.

This, as another man suspected of killing a Bois D’Arc man, was also let out early on parole. Law enforcement officers say they were let out too soon, like many others. Often times, offenders then go on to commit more serious crimes.

Multiple local sheriffs are raising the red flag on the Probation and Parole system in Missouri, saying it’s just not tough enough in sticking to the sentences that judges recommend.

“We have a big family, and we have a big hole in our heart and in our lives,” said Jeanette Tumlinson.

Her son was killed outside his Greene County home three weeks ago.

But Tumlinson’s heartbreak quickly turned to anger upon news that the suspected killer never should have been out from lock-up.

Riley Collier only spent 14 months in prison of six-year sentence, then he was let go early on parole . His dad tells KY3 News he was let out for good behavior.

“He played the system and tried to be good and act right and all of that, but it was a lie," said Tumlinson. “And now my son is dead.”

Sharing in that frustration is Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott.

“That’s not a surprise. That is what we see everyday,” said Arnott.

He says this same scenario has played out before, and will do so again until changes are made.

The Department of Corrections and Probation and Parole, Arnott says, are broken systems. At least six sheriffs in the Ozarks agree.

“What changed is the philosophy of now I’m trying to work my budget instead of trying to do what’s right for criminals,” Sheriff Arnott said.

In fact, Collier’s own dad says the system not only failed the victim, Stanley Simon, but it also failed his son, the suspected killer, in letting Collier out before he was ready.

“If we would have truth in sentencing, if you got 10 years, then apparently the judge thinks you need to have 10 years, then we do it. And we don’t let them out in 12 months because that’s what we do now,” Arnott explained. “Not fifth and sixth chances, and what happens when we make those bad decisions is people get killed. This is the perfect example of that, and you have a family that has lost someone forever.”

Arnott tells us that he and other sheriffs have taken it up the chain to legislators and even the governor himself since Governor Parson is a former sheriff. Arnott says that now that Parson is in for another term, the sheriff is expecting to see positive changes. KY3 News will continue to follow those possible changes.

