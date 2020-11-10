Missouri health leaders add 138 deaths to dashboard after new data analyzation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services linked 138 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The new total of deaths follows analyzation of data reported to the state from another entity. Three of the 138 deaths occurred in September, 123 occurred in October and 12 of the deaths occurred in November.

This weekly activity typically causes a sharp increase in the deaths added to Missouri’s total the following day. You may recall this had been typically happening on Fridays causing a high number of deaths to be reported in updates to the dashboard on Saturdays. Beginning with this week and moving forward, DHSS is analyzing death certificates on Mondays.

