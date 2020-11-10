Advertisement

Missouri House passes $1.27 billion supplemental budget bill, heads to Missouri State Senate for approval

The Missouri House of Representatives voted 133-4 to send a supplemental budget bill to the State Senate on November 10, 2020(KY3)
By Andrew Havranek
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a lot of money in House Bill 14, $1.27 billion dollars in additional CARES Act money and state funds which were released by Governor Mike Parson in October, citing a strong economic recover in the summer months.

An overwhelming majority of Missouri lawmakers in the House of Representatives supported the bill Tuesday before sending it to the Senate by a 133 to 4 vote.

The one thing that seemed to drum up the most argument today though was the first item; $75 million to the state department of education for student nutrition programs.

It’s something Representative Justin Hill, a Lake St. Louis Republican, wasn’t to happy about.

“This budget seeks to give DESE $75 million in food. Food."

Using the Wentzville School District as his example, he said schools are too worried about feeding students who aren’t in the classroom, but are having to take classes online.

“Our school districts have become glorified lunchrooms," Hill said.

Hill said he’d rather see that money go toward education, making sure students don’t fall behind in their schooling.

“You know what $75 million could do? Pay for a tutor for everybody who’s at risk of getting this virus," Hill said. “That’s a priority.”

Some lawmakers took offense to that.

“You have to meet children’s most basic needs, most basic needs, before they are learning anything whether it’s virtual or in person. Hungry children do not learn," said Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson. “They don’t learn.”

Despite Hill’s opposition to reimburse schools for food, he voted to pass the supplemental budget bill.

Lawmakers say there’s a lot of room for the Governor to have his own judgement on where money can go, and urged lawmakers to talk to their county governments.

”To ask them if they have extra that they don’t need to please send it back to the state, and if they need more to ask the state for it,” said Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis.

The Senate is expected to take up its work on the bill on Monday.

