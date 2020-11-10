MoDOT nearing completion for improvements on State Highway 160 in Willard, Mo.

WILLARD, Mo. -- MoDOT’s improvements to State Highway 160 from Springfield to Willard is nearing completion.

The highway remains a very busy construction zone with most of the stretch limited to one lane in each direction. Those lanes will eventually turn into four lanes.

Construction crews will finish paving the new lanes and shoulders and will install road signs. The construction features three roundabouts. MoDOT engineers believe they will reduce crashes and assist with traffic flow. They also added a new J-turn at Farm Road 123 or Westgate Avenue.

Drivers in the past expressed concern about using the roundabouts once all lanes are open. One driver says it may take time for drivers to get used to them.

“They’re just quicker to get through if everyone knows what they’re doing,” Marty Murray. “It’s kind of one of those things, you get some behind somebody who doesn’t know they’re not supposed to stop, they’re just supposed to yield. But I do love the roundabouts.”

MoDOT plans to have the project complete by December 1.

