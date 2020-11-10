Ozark Fire Protection District receives grant for water rescue team

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Fire Protection District will form a new water rescue team.

Battalion Chief Shawn Martin said the fire department is getting a state grant to to outfit up to 11 firefighters for its first ever water rescue team.

“With what are called dry suits, wet suits, the proper water rescue boots, water rescue gloves, personal flotation devices, fancy word for life jackets and helmets," Martin said.

Martin estimates the fire protection district will spend between $10,000 and $12,000.

”You can’t put a price tag on a human life, but with that investment that we’re going to make into our community, we’re going to make Ozark, a little bit safer for its residents and its visitors," the battalion chief said.

The flood prone Finley River sets in the middle of the Ozark Fire Protection District.

“In a years time, we would run anywhere from 20 to 50 calls when it was flooding," Martin said. “During non-flooding years we run easily 12 to 15 calls with no floods.”

Some days, it could be a half-hour before some of those people are pulled to safety.

”There have been water rescue calls where the water has been unsafe for us to get into so what we essentially do is we will set up and wait for Springfield or the regional water rescue team through Battlefield or Logan-Rogersville to show up and assist us," Martin said.

The grant won’t just cut down on response time, Martin said it will also improve the safety of the firefighters involved.

“With the proper equipment we put our people at a lower risk and we can rescue the victims much quicker, much safer and have a much more positive outcome," he said.

The battalion chief said they are hoping the get the new equipment purchased in the next 30 days. Firefighters will go through training shortly after.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.