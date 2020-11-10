Police investigate dispute, shooting in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a dispute between two neighbors leading to a man shot in west Springfield.

Officers responded to the 2500 block West Lincoln Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for a shots fired call.

Investigators say the disturbance was over a theft. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police consider his injuries serious, but not life-threatening. Police say the shooter is cooperating with authorities.

