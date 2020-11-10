Prosecutors charge wanted felon for pursuit, exchanging fire with deputies Saturday in Buffalo, Mo.

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A wanted felon out of Dallas County, Mo. faces charges after investigators say a pursuit led to an exchange of gunfire.

Prosecutors charged Nathanael Richard McElroy, 32, of Buffalo, Mo., with felony hijacking a vehicle, felony robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

The pursuit started at 2 a.m. near the Eagle Stop Convenience Store located at 1212 South Ash Street in Buffalo. As deputies tried to arrest the suspect, investigators say he then began firing shots. They say McElroy then stole the vehicle he was in and immediately rammed a Buffalo police car before fleeing the scene.

Law enforcement officers began pursuing him on U.S. 65 north of Louisburg. Investigators say he then abandoned the vehicle for another vehicle. The suspect, now in a stolen flatbed truck pulling a trailer continued to flee pursuing officers all over Dallas and Polk Counties while firing a weapon at them. In the area of State Highways P and 64, investigators say McElroy forced a Dallas County Sheriff’s deputy off of the roadway. The pursuit continued into Pleasant Hope then back into Dallas County where the suspect stopped the stolen vehicle and backed it into a Buffalo Police vehicle. The suspect fled again while continuing to fire shots at the officers.

The pursuit continued into Greene County where Greene County deputies became involved. Investigators say McElroy was driving southbound in the northbound lanes became disabled in the area of U.S. 65 near State Highway A after the tires were deflated by a Greene County Deputy using stop sticks. Investigators say the man then abandoned this stolen truck, then he stole a third vehicle at gunpoint from an elderly driver.

Investigators found McElroy north on U.S. 65 back into Dallas County and eventually traveled east on State Highway 38, pursued by several agencies. Approximately one mile east of U.S. 65 on State Highway 38 he pulled into a driveway. At this location, investigators say he confronted the officers with a firearm where an exchange of gunfire took place between the suspect and deputies from Dallas and Greene Counties.

“Just like that a burst of gunfire. Like firecrackers laying next to my bed. It stopped then it burst. It stopped then it burst,” said witness Joseph Waltmen.

McElroy was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during this event.

“I am very proud of the fine work of my deputies and all of the officers who worked together to quickly apprehend this man” said Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice. “I am thankful that no officers or citizens were injured by this dangerous felon before he was apprehended.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Sheriff’s Critical Incident Team (SCIT) to include Deputies from Lawrence and Webster Counties are on scene to conducting this investigation. The Dallas County Sheriff and the Buffalo Police Department are also involved and assisting in this ongoing investigation.

“This is just another great example of the dangers law enforcement officers face all over this country,” said Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott. “Thankfully, due to the training and skills of these officers and the great working relationships we have with our partner agencies, this dangerous situation was resolved without injury to any innocent party.”

