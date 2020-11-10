Advertisement

RECOUNT COMING: Betsy Fogle adds more votes in race for 135th Missouri House District against Steve Helms; but margin leads to recount

Greene County Clerk's Office
Greene County Clerk's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Democrat Betsy Fogle added more votes in the week after the election in the race against incumbent Republican Steve Helms for Missouri House District 135. The vote county is so slim, it forced an automatic recall.

Fogle leads by 80 votes. She picked up nearly 50 votes in the week after the election.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says since the race is decided by less than .5%, his office will recount the votes. The recount will start Thursday. Schoeller hopes to finish by Friday.

The house seat serves part of central Springfield.

