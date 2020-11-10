Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports additional death related to COVID-19 Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the death of one Greene County resident from COVID-19.

Health leaders say the victim is a woman in her 80s. She suffered from an underlying health concern. The county reports 19 deaths from the virus in October and 173 total since the pandemic hit.

Who is at risk

Having an underlying health condition should not be interpreted as an individual being sick, feeble or infirm. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified two groups at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19: older adults and people with underlying health conditions. Underlying health conditions can impact anyone at any age and include common diagnoses that many Greene County residents live with. For instance:

16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older,

33% are considered obese and

11% have asthma

Other health conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as include, but are not limited to:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Lung disease

Obesity

Serious heart conditions

Diabetes

Pregnancy

A full list of conditions can be viewed on the CDC’s website.

