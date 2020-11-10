Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports additional death related to COVID-19 Tuesday

Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the death of one Greene County resident from COVID-19.

Health leaders say the victim is a woman in her 80s. She suffered from an underlying health concern. The county reports 19 deaths from the virus in October and 173 total since the pandemic hit.

For more information on the preventative measures we can all take to help slow the spread of COVID-19, click here.

Who is at risk

Having an underlying health condition should not be interpreted as an individual being sick, feeble or infirm. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified two groups at higher risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19: older adults and people with underlying health conditions. Underlying health conditions can impact anyone at any age and include common diagnoses that many Greene County residents live with. For instance:

  • 16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older,
  • 33% are considered obese and
  • 11% have asthma

Other health conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as include, but are not limited to:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Lung disease
  • Obesity
  • Serious heart conditions
  • Diabetes
  • Pregnancy

A full list of conditions can be viewed on the CDC’s website.

