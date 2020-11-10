The long wait is over! Ozark’s new Riverside Bridge is open to traffic!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

After years of frustration and having to take alternate routes, drivers in Ozark now have a way to cross the Finley River just north of downtown again.

The new Riverside Bridge had its dedication ceremony on Monday with a host of city and county dignitaries on hand as well as U.S. Representative Billy Long, who was lauded for his efforts to help get the project green-lighted at the federal level.

While the new bridge does not have the historical significance or old fashioned design appeal of its predecessor, the one-lane truss bridge that dated back over a century, the new Riverside Bridge does have more functionality and gives Ozark drivers a place to cross the Finley River that they didn’t have for five years after the old bridge was closed permanently because of frequent flooding and the structure’s deteriorating conditions.

The new $2.5 million structure has two traffic lanes and a 10-foot lane for pedestrians and bicyclists but it took a lot of jumping through hoops to make it a reality.

“I never thought I’d really see this,” said Ozark City Administrator Steve Childers.

“There were still a lot of naysayers that said it would never happen," added Steve Spencer, who owns a home next door to the bridge.

“It would take an hour to tell you the whole story about every problem we had getting to this point," said Scott Bilyeu with the Ozark Special Road District.

The problems started with the much-loved old single-lane bridge. Built in 1909 (at another location before being moved), the iconic landmark over the years became a source of concern for the road district commission.

“That Riverside Bridge was an agenda item at 90 percent of those meetings," explained John Elkins, a former Ozarks Special Road District Commissioner. “It either needed repaired, it was being repaired, it just got flooded. One thing after another.”

Spencer, who’s lived on both sides of the Finley River, recalled the many times the old bridge had been flooded out.

“We lived there for half a dozen years and it was out at least a year of that time," he said of his tenure at one of his residences. "It was about a six mile drive to get our mail on the other side. We would paddle across (the river) most of the time to get there.”

So he’s happy to see the new bridge as are first responders, who had 9-11 minutes added to their response times when the old bridge was closed permanently in 2015.

“Two minutes can make a big difference when there’s somebody in cardiac arrest or there’s a house on fire," Childers said.

But it took a lot of work to make the new bridge happen starting with an act of Congress because permission was needed to build on a FEMA-owned flood plain.

But most significantly it took a banding together of several groups to get the funding and cut through the red tape to get the project off the ground. Among those groups were the City of Ozark, Christian County, the Ozark Special Road District and the federal government.

“Bridges bring people together and this bridge reflects people coming together to make a project possible," said Spencer Jones with Great River Engineering, another key member of the project along with MoDOT and Springfield-based construction company Hartman & Company.

“None of us could have done that on our own," Childers said of the new bridge. "This project allowed us to build the relationships, the partnerships, the trust and the respect that we needed. So yes, this is monumental and a model that will hopefully work for years to come.”

It’s hoped that this collaborative effort can be used to fix or replace other old bridges.

And as to why this one took so long?

“It is out of our respect for the past that it took so long to make sure we did it right," Elkins said.

Childers also pointed out that much of Ozark’s share of funding was made possible by a 3/8-cent transportation sales tax approved by voters.

“Hats off to the citizens who voted for the transportation tax in 2017,” he said. “We hope when they see something like this they’ll realize the benefits are worth it. Because without this tax the city of Ozark would not have been able to be a partner in this project.”

The old historic Riverside Bridge will be getting a new life as well. As part of Bass Pro Shops Finley Farms development the bridge will be rebuilt next to the Ozark Mill, near where it was originally located.

