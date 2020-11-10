Advertisement

Yeti recalls 250,000 travel mugs for lid burning hazard

Yeti can be reached at 1-833-444-3151
There have been two reports of the lid coming off, although no one has been hurt.
There have been two reports of the lid coming off, although no one has been hurt.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you bought a Yeti mug with a magnetic slider lid recently, you may be due a replacement.

The company is recalling nearly 250,000 of its Rambler 20 oz travel mugs with stronghold lids.

“The magnet slider on the lid can eject and hot contents can spill out, posing injury and burn hazards,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

There have been two reports of it happening, although no one has been hurt.

Yeti says the lid should be returned for a full refund and you should stop using the mug immediately.

If you have any questions, Yeti can be reached at 1-833-444-3151 or emailed at productrecall@yeti.com.

There’s a recall form at this link.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republic Police Department
Police call death of woman in Republic, Mo. a homicide investigation; suspect known
Nicole Galloway.
Missouri’s auditor reveals findings of audit of city of Clever, Mo.
Generic motorcycle crash photo.
Police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield
Ozark, Mo. woman wins $25,000 a year for life after Missouri Lottery drawing
Much cooler air moving in
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big temperature drop today

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis greets U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar...
Vatican faults many for McCarrick’s rise, spares Francis
Greene County Clerk's Office
RECOUNT COMING: Betsy Fogle adds more votes in race for 135th Missouri House District against Steve Helms; but margin leads to recount
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during media briefing, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the...
Pompeo brushes aside results of presidential election
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,250+ cases; Arkansas reports 1,400+ new cases
Apple unveiled a new Macbook Air, Macbook Pro and Mac Mini powered for the 1st time by in-house...
Apple unveils first Macs built to run more like iPhones