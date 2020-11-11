Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield moves into phase 2 of COVID-19 program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield is now in phase two of it’s COVID-19 program. Director of Operations, Jeff Long, says one of the main changes moving from phase one into phase two is transportation now being offered from school to the club.

“Before parents obviously had to bring the kids to the club and come and pick them up," Long says.

Kids must wear masks and get their temperatures checked before getting in the vehicle. In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, there’s also an assigned seating chart. Long says in phase one parents had to leave work early to drop their kids off.

“They know that their child is coming to a safe, positive place after school so the parents can continue to work until their designated time and then come to the boys and girls club to pick up the kids," Long says.

Long says that he’s not sure what next semester will look like but that depends on what Springfield Public Schools decides to do.

“If Springfield Public Schools continues to where the kids don’t have school on Wednesday’s, then we would probably keep this model," Long says. "But if they decide to go back all five days then we would have after school on Wednesday’s also.”

With Springfield Public Schools moving to in-person four days a week, phase two means moving it’s program back to after school on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. However, the club is still offering a full day session on Wednesdays.

“In phase one, the Wednesdays alternated between what group you were in by your last name but now that Springfield Public Schools kindergarten through eighth grade is going back four days out of the five days, on Wednesdays it’s open for everybody," Long says.

Registration is still open for phase two of this program, which runs through the end of December. More information on how to register can be found here.

“We have a philosophy we do whatever it takes and we just find out what the needs are of our families and we adjust to make it happen," Long says.

