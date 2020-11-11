Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for car theft suspect

Brian Deavers is wanted for questioning in Greene County cases connected to stealing and drugs.
By Maria Neider
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Brian D.B. Deavers is wanted for questioning in Greene County cases connected to stealing and...
Brian D.B. Deavers is wanted for questioning in Greene County cases connected to stealing and drugs.(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for an accused car thief. Brian Dayle Bradley Deavers is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle. He’s 31-years-old.

Detectives say Deavers also goes by the alias, "Jacob Stevens.” He’s wanted for questioning in Greene County car thefts, as well as cases connected to drugs and stealing.

Deavers is about 6′3″ and weighs about 156 pounds. He has brown hair, and blue eyes. The 31-year-old is wearing gauges in both ears in his driver’s license photo. He also has piercings below his lips.

If you see him call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000. All tips are anonymous.

CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Shane Mackey has a criminal past, arrested seven times for domestic assault from...
Greene County prosecutor files murder charges against man in death of Republic, Mo. woman
Officers responded to the 2500 block West Lincoln Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for a shots...
Police investigate dispute, shooting in Springfield neighborhood
Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 50s across the Ozarks this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler temperatures are back
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,250+ cases; Arkansas reports 1,400+ new cases
Voter registration deadline is quickly approaching.
28 election employees in 1 Missouri county have coronavirus

Latest News

Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 50s across the Ozarks this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler temperatures are back
Cooler weather returns for a while
Courtesy: MGN Online
ON YOUR SIDE ALERT: Ring recalls video doorbells due to fire hazard
creek
Family seeks answers after body of loved one found in rural Laclede County