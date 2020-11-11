CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for car theft suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Brian D.B. Deavers is wanted for questioning in Greene County cases connected to stealing and drugs. (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for an accused car thief. Brian Dayle Bradley Deavers is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle. He’s 31-years-old.

Detectives say Deavers also goes by the alias, "Jacob Stevens.” He’s wanted for questioning in Greene County car thefts, as well as cases connected to drugs and stealing.

Deavers is about 6′3″ and weighs about 156 pounds. He has brown hair, and blue eyes. The 31-year-old is wearing gauges in both ears in his driver’s license photo. He also has piercings below his lips.

If you see him call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000. All tips are anonymous.

