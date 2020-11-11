Family seeks answers after body of loved one found in rural Laclede County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family is looking for answers and justice after the body of their loved one was found in rural Laclede County Friday.

Nathan Young, 33, of Marshfield, was reported missing November 4th by family members. He had not been seen or heard from since October 25th.

“I still don’t believe it. I probably won’t believe it,” said his youngest brother, Auston Felton.

A couple was searching for arrowheads in a creek bed Friday afternoon when they found his body.

“It doesn’t matter what he did, he didn’t deserve it,” he said.

Felton says he was fun to be with.

“Last time I saw him, he came over and picked me and my brother up. We went down to the river and drank some beers and had some fun,” he explained.

He says his brother would be out of touch for a few days at times but didn’t expect this.

“Usually whenever something bad happens I get a feeling in my gut. I didn’t have that feeling until we go the call that night that it might have been him,” said Felton.

Authorities worked through the weekend to gather evidence and conduct interviews.

“Anytime that you have a missing person case or a homicide case you’d like for those wheels to turn quickly. Sometimes they don’t,” said Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap.

During these types of homicide investigations Sheriff David Millsap says he relies on the community for help. He’ll often release information on various platforms hoping that someone will come forward with new information.

“Put it on social media and our neighborhood watch programs.,” he said. “They have their own Facebook pages. We send out that information to them. That way we generate some interest from people as far as saying, hey I did know this guy. He was in my business a couple of days ago. Whatever the case may be. Sometimes those things can be very helpful.”

Right now, authorities are trying to figure out how Young was killed.

His family is trying to figure out a way to cope with their loss.

“I cried a little bit. I try to stay strong for the rest of the family. He’s waiting for us in a better place. I know that. We’ll see him again. I know that,” said Felton.

If you have any information that could help in the case you’re asked to contact the Laclede County Sheriff’s office.

