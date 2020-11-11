Mountain Home, Ark. hospital reports 50 staff infected with COVID-19; surgeries impacted
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A rise in COVID-19 cases in Baxter County is leading to changes at the county’s hospital.
Hospital officials at the Baxter County Regional Medical Center announced Wednesday it is postponing non-life threatening surgeries requiring overnight stays.
Staff at the hospital is caring for 20 patients with the coronavirus, among those, five in the intensive care unit. COVID-19 is impacting hospital staff too with 50 currently in isolation after positive tests. County health leaders report 197 active cases.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.