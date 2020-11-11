Mt. Vernon community leader mourned after COVID-related death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

COVID-19 cases have been spiking in Lawrence County with more than 1,400 confirmed cases and 41 deaths.

Among those deaths is a well-respected community leader.

A familiar face at the Lawrence County courthouse, Gary Emerson was a long-time civil servant in Mt. Vernon. According to his obituary Gary owned a woodworking business for over 20 years before serving 16 years as the Lawrence County Clerk. He was the Recorder of Deeds for Lawrence County since 2018. Gary was a lifelong member of the Mt. Vernon Church of Christ, where he served as a Shepherd since 2006. He served on the Mt. Vernon Board of Education from 1993 to 2011, where he was board president for nine years. He also served as a camp director at Happy Hollow Bible Camp for over 10 years.

“On all the boards everyone always looked to him for his wisdom,” said current Lawrence County Clerk Tammy Riebe. “A man of few words but always wise when he spoke.”

“He served in a lot of capacities but never in his mind would he have done that to be seen in the spotlight or thanked by people,” said Lawrence County Commissioner David Botts, who served with Emerson on the school board and worked with him as part of the county government. “He did it because that was his passion. He had a lot of wisdom and when he gave you advise you better take it pretty serious."

Emerson also had a passion for motorcycles, his family and his faith. But the father of four passed away on November 5 after battling COVID-19 for several weeks. As a 61 year-old man with no pre-existing conditions, those that knew him were stunned by his sudden change in health.

“It was pretty tough because he was well one day and within a couple of days he got ill very quickly,” Riebe recalled.

“We never imagined something like this would happen,” Botts added. “As time went on we kept the faith. He was a man of God and if he could be here today to say one thing to all of us, he would say, ‘Continue serving the Lord’”.

Tammy Riebe is Gary’s successor as county clerk. Emerson was a mentor who hired her as his assistant. Now she cherishes the little stool Gary made for the office and the wood ornaments he made for hundreds of people including Botts, whose bag of 30 Emerson-made ornaments just happened to have two angels and a cross at the top of the stack.

Besides that bit of serendipity, you’ll also notice Emerson’s nameplate is still above the entrance to his courthouse office and his desk sits untouched.

For now it’s just too hard to let go.

“I have a feeling of is this real, can this really be happening," Botts said. “It was just a shock and an emptiness as you walk in the building.”

“We’re still struggling with it and trying to come to grips with it,” Riebe said. “It’s not really real yet. We expect to walk over there and see him.”

Emerson’s impact on his community may also extend beyond his death as his passing puts a face on the COVID numbers that the public sees every day and sometimes doesn’t think about the families, friends and colleagues who are going through great emotional distress.

“I think it has put a face on it because it was somebody who was so well-known and loved in the community,” Riebe said.

“So many times you hear people say, ‘Well I don’t know anybody that’s had that' or ‘I don’t know anybody who’s really been sick,'" Botts said. "Well, we do know someone (now) so it makes it more real. Certainly many of us will be more careful and take it more serious. And it may make a difference in how we make decisions.”

