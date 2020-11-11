Nixa, Mo. father, Evangel University professor killed in crash, criminal charges could be filed

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation continues into the crash that killed a popular Evangel professor and father of three young kids.

Joel Griffin, 40, was killed in Ozark three weeks ago, after he was slammed from behind by a Premier Service HVAC track, as Joel was on his way home from work.

No criminal charges have been filed, but Ozark police say this is a pending investigation.

The crash happened at Highway CC and Fremont in Ozark, just in front of Ozark West Elementary school. Police describe it as a five car pile-up. Joel Griffin was sitting at the stop light headed west on CC Highway. He was rear-ended, which made him hit the car in front of him, essentially sandwiching him in between the HVAC service truck and the car in front of him. No one else was seriously hurt.

His family and friends say not knowing exactly what went wrong is making it even more difficult in the waiting, and to get closure. Griffin will be remembered as a man of faith, a man of family, and a man of music. His sister, Hannah Griffin, says those three things specifically were huge in his life, and defined who he was.

Griffin had hundreds of students, co-workers who felt more like close friends, he was a husband and a father to three young kids.

“We have a strong faith background and so we know that Joel loved the Lord and he is in heaven and so we’re just really grateful that we have the hope that we’ll see him again,” said Hannah Griffin.

She is Joel’s younger sister, and says the “why” is the hardest part. Joel held on for a week in the hospital before he died.

“He’ll be sorely missed and not easily replaced,” remembered Dr. Tom Matrone. Matrone was Joel’s boss and close friend. He says Joel had a gift of building up others.

A senseless loss.. personally and professionally.,t glimmer of talent and hope in a student, especially a freshman who may not have been developed yet, and carry them through those four years so we have a lot of students out there that graduated that have this really tight relationship with Joel because I think they saw him as this person who mentored, enabled, believed in them,” said Dr. Matrone.

Friends say it was a senseless loss both personally and professionally.

“His impact and how wide it spread from Gary Smulyan to Steve Wiest to just all these big time hitters in the jazz realm... Joel connected with them, so that’s kind of a huge statement to him and his impact,” said friend and co-worker Matt Moore.

The name of the driver of the service truck who hit Griffin has not been publicly released pending charges.

But we can tell you he was 29-years-old. He has a lengthy criminal history including felony property damage, robbery, a ticket for driving on the wrong side of the road, tampering with a motor vehicle and drug possession.

He was out on parole on those previous charges, and is no longer in custody after this crash.

If and when that driver is charged in this case-- we will pass that along.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.