ON YOUR SIDE ALERT: Ring recalls video doorbells due to fire hazard

Courtesy: MGN Online
Courtesy: MGN Online(RING)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC (KY3) - Ring is recalling the second generation video doorbell due to a fire hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Ring has received over 20 reports of the doorbell catching fire.

At least eight people have suffered minor burns and some property damage has been reported as well.

The safety commission says the battery can overheat and start the fire if the wrong screws are used.

The recalled doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada from June to October.

If you purchased one of these doorbells, you can contact Ring at (800) 656-1918 or on Ring.com.

