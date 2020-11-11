On Your Side: Thousands in the Ozarks still don’t have stimulus checks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It might be hard to believe, but it’s true. Government records show thousands of Missourians and Arkansans have not received their stimulus check.

According to the IRS, 159,077 Missourians still have not received their stimulus check, also known as the economic impact payment. In Arkansas it’s 91,386 people.

“The IRS did their best. They tried to find everyone but there’s still going to be a lot of people who fall through the cracks,” said Cristina Martin Firvida with AARP in Washington, D.C.

AARP along with other advocacy groups are trying to get the word out.

This likely impacts people who did not file a 2019 tax return.

“Or if you’re a social security recipient or get SSI and have a dependent living at home or maybe a spouse who is a dependent ... and you did not receive the right amount or any amount this applies to you,” said Martin Firvida.

If you want your money, you have to act. Head to the IRS website.

Go to this portal.

IRS phone number for economic impact payment questions: 800-919-9835

While the SeniorAge office in Springfield is closed because of the pandemic, they can still help folks over the phone. SeniorAge (417) 862-0762

If you don’t make the November 21 deadline, you’ll have to wait until next year. Then file a return and claim it as credit.

