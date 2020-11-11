Organization pays off mortgage for widow of Springfield Officer Christopher Walsh

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A group helping families of fallen heroes honored the memory of fallen Springfield Officer Christopher Walsh.

Tunnel 2 Towers paid off the mortgage to the home owned by Walsh’s widow. It held a ceremony for the family on Tuesday.

Before he served in the Springfield Police Department, Walsh served in the U.S. Army. Officer Walsh died in a shootout at a Springfield convenience store in March.

