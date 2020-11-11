Advertisement

Organization pays off mortgage for widow of Springfield Officer Christopher Walsh

Courtesy: Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams
Courtesy: Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A group helping families of fallen heroes honored the memory of fallen Springfield Officer Christopher Walsh.

Tunnel 2 Towers paid off the mortgage to the home owned by Walsh’s widow. It held a ceremony for the family on Tuesday.

Before he served in the Springfield Police Department, Walsh served in the U.S. Army. Officer Walsh died in a shootout at a Springfield convenience store in March.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Shane Mackey has a criminal past, arrested seven times for domestic assault from...
Greene County prosecutor files murder charges against man in death of Republic, Mo. woman
Officers responded to the 2500 block West Lincoln Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for a shots...
Police investigate dispute, shooting in Springfield neighborhood
Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 50s across the Ozarks this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler temperatures are back
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,250+ cases; Arkansas reports 1,400+ new cases
61 year-old Gary Emerson, a Lawrence Co. Clerk and Recorder of Deeds who also served on the...
Mt. Vernon community leader mourned after COVID-related death

Latest News

A socially distant crowd at Memorial Stadium watches Missouri take the field before the start...
SEC cancels Saturday’s Mizzou vs. Georgia football game
Brian D.B. Deavers is wanted for questioning in Greene County cases connected to stealing and...
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for car theft suspect
Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 50s across the Ozarks this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler temperatures are back
Cooler weather returns for a while