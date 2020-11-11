Organization pays off mortgage for widow of Springfield Officer Christopher Walsh
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A group helping families of fallen heroes honored the memory of fallen Springfield Officer Christopher Walsh.
Tunnel 2 Towers paid off the mortgage to the home owned by Walsh’s widow. It held a ceremony for the family on Tuesday.
Before he served in the Springfield Police Department, Walsh served in the U.S. Army. Officer Walsh died in a shootout at a Springfield convenience store in March.
@Tunnel2Towers was in @CityofSgf yesterday to honor the sacrifice of @SGFPolice Officer Christopher Ryan Walsh by presenting his widow, Sheri, with a “key” to their house, signifying their mortgage was PAID in Full. #respect #honor #sacrifice #thankfull #RIP pic.twitter.com/nsPjqGlmR0— Chief Paul Williams (@chief_spd) November 11, 2020
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.