People line Downtown Branson streets for annual Veteran’s Day Parade

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - People proudly showed their patriotism as they lined the streets of Branson Wednesday morning for the annual Veterans Day Parade.

“The veterans is what it’s all about,” Vicki McCoy said. “They are to be respected.”

The parade featured proud military members, patriotic music, and Old Glory flying high.

“We come every year. My dad is a veteran of 26 years for the Army,” Sara Dysinger said.

It was all about showing respect for the men and women who served and are currently serving our nation.

“To honor our veterans. Someone has to do it,” Bob Stapleton said.

The parade was smaller than it is in typical years. Organizers say there were about 50 entries in this year’s parade as opposed to the more than 100 they usually have.

“Even back in June and July we were all wondering ‘Can we do this?’ ‘Shall we do this with everything going on?’ We started to receive a lot of contacts, a lot of folks calling and asking ‘Hey, are you going to do the event, because we are planning on coming?’ ‘We want to come.’ ‘We hope that you do it,’” Branson Veteran’s Task Force Board Member Bob Smither said.

Smither says since last week, the town has been hosting veterans from across the U.S. for Veteran’s Week, even though numbers were down as expected.

“Driving through town, I could tell that the streets weren’t as occupied as normal, but yet, if you go up and down the streets today, we have tons of veterans here. They’ve stayed all the way through the week,” Smither said.

Those who came out to the parade say now is the time to come together to celebrate the service of our nation’s heroes.

“To show the world that we are America and we want to be respectful of everybody,” Betty Schultz said. “We appreciate all that they’ve sacrificed to make our country better.”

“God Bless them all,” Dysinger said.

Veteran’s Week in Branson ends with a benefit concert Wednesday at 8 p.m.

