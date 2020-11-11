Police investigate fight inside Springfield, Mo. behavioral health center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a fight Tuesday night inside the Lakeland Behavioral Health center in downtown Springfield, Mo.

Officers say several teenage girls began fighting on a floor of the facility at 440 S. Market Ave., and then assaulted staff members who stepped in to break up the brawl.

Police say there were minor injuries to those involved.

