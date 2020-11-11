SEC cancels Saturday’s Mizzou vs. Georgia football game

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The Southeastern Conference announced this Saturday’s game between Missouri and Georgia is postponed because of COVID-19.

The University of Missouri says it is a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within one position group of the Tigers' football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

Because Missouri has a game tentatively scheduled for December 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Georgia at Missouri game will need to be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include December 19 as a playing date.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report).

