Advertisement

SEC cancels Saturday’s Mizzou vs. Georgia football game

A socially distant crowd at Memorial Stadium watches Missouri take the field before the start...
A socially distant crowd at Memorial Stadium watches Missouri take the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The Southeastern Conference announced this Saturday’s game between Missouri and Georgia is postponed because of COVID-19.

The University of Missouri says it is a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within one position group of the Tigers' football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

Because Missouri has a game tentatively scheduled for December 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Georgia at Missouri game will need to be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include December 19 as a playing date.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report).

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Shane Mackey has a criminal past, arrested seven times for domestic assault from...
Greene County prosecutor files murder charges against man in death of Republic, Mo. woman
Officers responded to the 2500 block West Lincoln Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for a shots...
Police investigate dispute, shooting in Springfield neighborhood
Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 50s across the Ozarks this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler temperatures are back
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,250+ cases; Arkansas reports 1,400+ new cases
61 year-old Gary Emerson, a Lawrence Co. Clerk and Recorder of Deeds who also served on the...
Mt. Vernon community leader mourned after COVID-related death

Latest News

Courtesy: Ozarks Sports Zone
Bass Pro Tournament of Champions canceled because of COVID-19; local tourney replacement
FILE - At left, Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) rushes for a big gain against Texas...
Arkansas’ Franks expects return to Florida to be ‘kind of just crazy’
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, center, talks with an official during the second half of an NCAA...
Arkansas Head Football Coach Sam Pittman ruled out of Saturday’s game against Florida because of COVID-19
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) smiles during the second half of an NFL...
Mahomes piles up big numbers at Arrowhead - on Election Day