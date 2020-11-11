Springfield bike shop sees demand increasing as Christmas approaches

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The demand for bikes has been very high since the coronavirus arrived in the United States. That means a smaller supply, making some bikes are hard to come by. KY3 looked at what that could mean with Christmas just weeks away.

What that means is you may be out of luck, depending on who and what you’re shopping for. While supplies are limited in some categories, like adult mountain bikes, there has been a surge in the supply of kids bikes.

The reason for that is it seems manufacturers are making the production of kids bikes a priority leading up to Christmas.

“Our kids bikes selection is pretty good," said A & B Cycle General Manager Patrick Winstead.

As A and B Cycle gears up for the Christmas season, Winstead cautions you should plan ahead if you have a bike in mind as a gift.

“I would definitely maybe shop early and think about it sooner" he said. "Because if you wait til December, there might not be much to choose from.”

The already low supply of bikes will get even lower in the coming weeks.

And the demand is so high on some types, you may be waiting a long time to get it.

“On some bikes, if you were to just place an order today for it, it could be July, August, September before that bike’s gonna be available," he said.

For now, if you’re shopping for a kids bike, it looks like you’re in good shape.

“I do expect probably by December they might be hard to come by,” said Winstead.

And even beyond then, things may not get any better if you’re in the market for a bike.

“Hopefully we will catch up a little bit in kind of our off season, especially in January, February," began Winstead. "But it’s gonna be a difficult year for supply for bikes for 2021 as well, so, it’ll be better than it was, I hope.”

I think we can all agree that hopefully 2021 is better. And if you are looking to put a bow on a bike for someone special, better to shop sooner rather than later.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.