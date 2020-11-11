Springfield clinics offering rapid COVID-19 testing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 15 minutes or less. If you suspect COVID-19, you can now ask for a rapid test at clinics in Springfield.

Mercy conducts the rapid test at its Go Health walk-in clinics. Doctors are seeing plenty of demand for the tests. Mercy uses the Abbott Now molecular test. Doctors believe it’s about as accurate as those they send off to the lab. It provides results in just 15 minutes.

Jordan Valley Community Health Center has offered rapid testing for six weeks. The clinic uses BD Veritor rapid test. Doctors say it may have a slightly higher false negative rate than the tests they send off. So sometimes, with a symptomatic patient, they will do a second swab and send it to the lab. It’s available for those who have a primary care physician there, or just walk into their Express Care clinic.

CoxHealth offers rapid testing in 45 minutes to an hour, in certain scenarios, and is working towards offering increased rapid testing, in the coming weeks.

Health leaders say faster test results could help in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

“Instead of people waiting for three days to determine if they are actually positive, they may immediately quarantine, where before, it’s go home and wait for three days and, and are they actually following the quarantine protocols? That’s the other question,” said Nick Hubler, Mercy Go Health Regional Operations Manager. “I don’t think the test itself is actually going to stop the spread, because obviously, it’s just a test. But it will certainly allow the patients to know know that they are positive in a much sooner fashion.”

Jordan Valley Health Center representatives say they believe most insurance plans are covering the rapid testing, but they also have a grant helping cover the cost and a sliding scale to help you afford it.

The cost for the rapid test at Mercy is up to $75. They say some insurance plans are covering the test.

