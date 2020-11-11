Advertisement

State of Arkansas sets daily record for COVID-19 cases; governor says plan holidays safely

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The state of Arkansas set another daily record for cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Health leaders reported an additional 1,962 new cases. The case total shatters the previous daily high by nearly 500 cases.

“Today we saw another record number of reported new cases," said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. "There was a small decline in hospitalizations but the high number of cases is a profoundly serious reminder of the emergency that continues. Susan and I just spoke about our holiday plans and we are taking extra precautions and limiting the number. Plan safely.”

Hospitalizations fell off from a record high on Tuesday by nine patients. Deaths rose by 14 Arkansans.

Arkansas' Health Department reported the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 172; Benton, 144; Garland, 136; Washington, 121; and Sebastian, 116.

