2 small earthquakes shake the Harrison, Ark. area Thursday morning
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Not one, but two small earthquakes shook the Harrison, Ark. area on Thursday morning.
The earthquakes hit in the 1 a.m. hour. U.S. Geological Survey data shows both hit near Lead Hill, about 15 miles northeast of Harrison. One earthquake registered a 2.1 magnitude. The other earthquake registered a 2.3 magnitude.
Earthquakes are rare for the area. A small earthquake shook the Mammoth Springs, Ark. area east of Harrison on October 30.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.