2 small earthquakes shake the Harrison, Ark. area Thursday morning

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Not one, but two small earthquakes shook the Harrison, Ark. area on Thursday morning.

The earthquakes hit in the 1 a.m. hour. U.S. Geological Survey data shows both hit near Lead Hill, about 15 miles northeast of Harrison. One earthquake registered a 2.1 magnitude. The other earthquake registered a 2.3 magnitude.

Earthquakes are rare for the area. A small earthquake shook the Mammoth Springs, Ark. area east of Harrison on October 30.

