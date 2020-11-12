Advertisement

Biden tells pope he hopes to work with him

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – President-elect Joe Biden has spoken by phone with Pope Francis as he continues to talk with leaders around the world.

Biden’s campaign said in a statement that the president-elect thanked the pontiff for “extending blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation” for Francis' “leadership in promoting peace, reconciliation, and the common bonds of humanity around the world.”

Biden also said he’d like to work with the pope to further “a shared belief in the dignity and equality of all humankind on issues such as caring for the marginalized and the poor, addressing the crisis of climate change, and welcoming and integrating immigrants.”

Biden is just the second Catholic to be elected president in U.S. history, and the first after John F. Kennedy. He has spoken openly about the importance of faith in his life and attends Mass near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, nearly every week.

Biden has spoken this week with several foreign leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Professor, dad killed in crash.
Nixa, Mo. father, Evangel University professor killed in crash, criminal charges could be filed
A MoDOT snow plow is seen clearing a road in Camden County in January 2020.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares winter weather predictions for the Ozarks
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
creek
Family seeks answers after body of loved one found in rural Laclede County
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 4,050+ cases; Arkansas reports daily record 1,900+ new cases

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden waves as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in...
President-elect Biden talks with Pelosi, Schumer
“The Spirit of the Rose” is now the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction.
Rare purple-pink diamond sells for more than $26 million
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces three new COVID-19 deaths; 22 reported in November
Costco is requiring customers to wear face coverings regardless of medical condition.
Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption
Biden transition moving 'full speed ahead'
Biden transition moving 'full speed ahead'