CATCH-A-CROOK: Investigators look for dangerous Greene County fugitive

Detectives say 31-year-old Justin S. Warren should be considered armed.
By Maria Neider
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Justin S. Warren faces drugs and weapons charges.
Justin S. Warren faces drugs and weapons charges.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County deputies are looking for a dangerous fugitive. Deputy Jason Winston says 31-year-old Justin S. Warren was arrested in 2016 on a long list of felony charges. He’s wanted on charges of dealing drugs, having stolen property, and illegally carrying a concealed weapon. He’s also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Warren has an active warrant for failing to appear in Greene County court on these charges. If you see him, do NOT approach him. Call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

