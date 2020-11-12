CoxHealth installs larger vaporizer, auxiliary tank to accommodate high demand for oxygen amid COVID-19 patients at Cox South

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the number of the coronavirus cases rises, CoxHealth is experiencing a need it never anticipated.

CoxHealth President Steve Edwards tells KY3 his hospital staff are using six to seven times the amount of oxygen than it normally would due to COVID-19 demands. For that reason, Edwards said the hospital has taken some preventative measures by installing new equipment.

“Even though we have oxygen all over the hospital, ER, OR, etc., this demand is un-forecasted by any hospital planner,” Edwards said.

Edwards said as of Wednesday afternoon, about 95 patients are hospitalized at Cox South Hospital, and about 14 of those patients are in the ICU on a ventilator.

“If a doctor prescribes oxygen for a typical patient, maybe they give them two to three liters worth, a COVID-19 patient would be more likely on six liters, and a COVID-19 patient on certain ventilators would require 70 liters,” Edwards said. “So, 20 to 30 times the amount of oxygen is running through that ventilator."

Edwards said while the hospital has not run out of oxygen, the increased use of it did not go unnoticed.

”We have a monitoring system that looks at the pressure throughout the hospital and about two or three weeks ago that system began to give us an early warning that we might be approaching a problem," Edwards said. "So, we fixed it, but we wanted extra precautions. “

Cox South Hospital staff installed a larger capacity vaporizer to avoid any possible risks in the future. But, the hospital didn’t want to stop there.

”We added that new, larger vaporizer, we’re adding an auxiliary tank, a second tank, we already have a second tank we’re adding a larger second tank, then our vendor is bringing the liquid oxygen to us more frequently so we don’t get low," Edwards said. “So, this is designed redundancy to prevent any kind of problems with oxygen.”

Edwards said back in March an ICU nurse in Spain had warned him that some hospitals with large capacities of COVID-19 patients could possibly run into this problem.

“So, we knew that was a possibility, we kind of monitored it, but our volume just recently has grown so much that we thought we had to do something,” Edwards said.

Edwards said he simply wants to ensure the hospital has a good amount of oxygen on hand for any patient that needs it, and adding the additional equipment should do that.

