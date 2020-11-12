Golden City, Mo. man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Golden City, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court earlier this week for the sexual exploitation of a child.

Elliot Alden Nelson, 32, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

The court also sentenced Nelson to a 10-year term of supervised release following incarceration. Nelson will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout his life.

On Jan. 29, 2020, Nelson pleaded guilty to one count of the sexual exploitation of a child and one count of the coercion and enticement of a minor.

Nelson admitted that he engaged in online chat sessions with a 14-year-old child in April 2019. Nelson solicited, and received, sexually explicit images from the victim and they discussed sexual activity that had occurred between them. Nelson also admitted that he sent pornographic images of himself to the victim.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.

