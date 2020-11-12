Judge delays trial for man accused of stealing a rental van, causing deadly crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge delayed the trail for a man charged in stealing a rental truck, then causing a deadly crash in in the summer of 2019.

The trial for Shannon Shaffer, Jr., 28, will begin on May 10. A judge had ordered it to start on Monday.

The crash killed Matthew T. Brown near Campbell Avenue and James River Freeway. Police believe Shaffer, Jr. stole a Budget Rental truck. Investigators say Shaffer hit one car, that then crashed into Brown’s vehicle. Police say Shaffer then went on to cause another crash at National Avenue and Sunshine Street, injuring others. Officers later arrested Shaffer after tying him to the scene of the theft of the rental truck.

Shaffer faces felonies for second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and leaving the scene of a crash.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.