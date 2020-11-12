Advertisement

Judge sentences Springfield man for meth conspiracy

(KGNS)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal judge sentenced a Springfield, Mo. man for his role in a conspiracy distributing at least 15 kilograms of methamphetamine in a three-county area.

Jordan H. Williamson, 32, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 17 years in federal prison without parole. Williamson pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Cass, Greene, and Miller counties from May 14, 2017, to June 20, 2018. Williamson admitted that he received methamphetamine to distribute from co-conspirator Christina E. Gauger, 39, of Springfield.

Gauger was obtaining at least one pound of methamphetamine for distribution every week of the conspiracy. Investigators seized approximately 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine during the investigation.

Williamson is the second defendant to be sentenced in this case. Gauger, Patrick R. Waters, 33, Robin L. Self, 37, and Jason L. Thomas, 42, all of Springfield, have pleaded guilty and await sentencing. Jacob B. Piatchek, 26, of Springfield, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in federal prison without parole.

This case is being prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Randall D. Eggert and Assistant U.S. Attorney Byron Black. It was investigated by the Springfield, Mo., Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Cass County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

