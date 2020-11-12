Leaders in Lebanon, Laclede County team up with unique website for job seekers

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Officials from Laclede County and the city of Lebanon say there plenty of jobs available in their area, even though the pandemic has caused unemployment to skyrocket. Leaders have added a new website to try and attract potential job seekers.

With the coronavirus pandemic causing a higher unemployment rate, the city of Lebanon and Laclede County are using money from the CARES Act to address the problem in a unique way... by starting a marketing campaign to bring in new employees including a new website: www.lacledecountymohasjobs.com

“I don’t want to sing a jingle here but Laclede County MO has jobs! Laclede County MO has jobs!” exclaimed Brian Thompson, Lebanon’s Regional Economic Development CEO.

That name is exactly what the site is, a list of job openings within a 50-mile radius.

Currently, there are more than 1,000 jobs available on the site, many of them from the 20 industries in the area.

“So these jobs range from the higher level all the way down to production,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Darrell Pollock, who came up with the idea for the website.

Pollock pointed out that a link on that website will also take you to the Chamber of Commerce site where there’s a listing called “Main Street” for smaller business jobs as well. There are a lot of them out there.

“I venture to say that at least 75 percent of the places you visit will have a sign (saying) ‘Now Hiring,’” Pollock said.

One of the many industries in Lebanon looking for help is the Durham Company, which has been in operation since 1959.

“We sell everything from an electric meter socket that houses your electric meter on the side of your house to high voltage junction cabinets (used) around the country,” said Durham CEO G.T. Carr of his company’s products.

Along with holding several drive-thru hiring events, Carr is hoping the new website will help them add to their 700 employees in Lebanon and Houston.

“We are dealing with very high demand right now with the new construction going on in rural and surburban areas,” he explained.

There’s also high-demand among the many boat manufacturers in the town known as the “Aluminum Fishing Boat Capitol of the World” because the pandemic caused people to forgo vacations and look for other leisure time alternatives.

“They took some of that discretionary income and started buying things like boats,” Thompson said. “So being a boat city like we are our production levels went way up. Now we need people to come back to work.” All employers though are still having to deal with the problems caused by the pandemic.

“A lot of people I know are dealing with issues such as child care and concerned with COVID of course,” Carr said. “You were earning more on unemployment and the federal unemployment that went along with that, and you really didn’t have to re-enter the work force,” Pollock said of the many people who haven’t returned to the job force yet until their unemployment runs out.

But for those ready to go back to work, local employers and government officials are hoping the website will steer some of them to Leclede County and Lebanon.

“I think it’s going to make a big difference,” Thompson said. “It’s really pooling our primary employers and having a place for all those jobs. Early on we saw an unemployment rate of nearly 15 percent. Now we’re down below five percent. Usually we’re a little bit higher than the national average if you look at past years but right now we’re below.”

And they hope to be heading lower with their “Laclede County, MO. has jobs” marketing campaign.

