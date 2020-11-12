Leigh’s Lost and Found: This longtime foster dog needs to find his forever family!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, a longtime foster dog with a certain quirk that’s making it tough to find a forever home.

Nigel is a gorgeous Husky mix, a breed that a lot of people are looking for, but there’s one thing he just can’t tolerate.

“He’s housebroken, he’s crate trained, he loves kids.”

Nigel has a long list of great qualities but according to Sherry Lee with 4 the Love of K9′s rescue, getting along with certain dogs is not one of them.

“We’ve probably had him nine months and part of is attributed to the fact that he really doesn’t like male dogs.”

Nigel loves his foster family’s female dog. He’s also a big fan of people, little or big.

“He needs an active family, he’s definitely not a couch potato. He likes to be on the go."

Nigel went into boarding after being rescued and and has been with his foster family for nine months, after someone found him running loose in a rural area outside of Springfield.

“We don’t know if he was dumped or not."

Sherry says there has been a lot of initial interest in Nigel, but no one has checked all the boxes needed.

“A lot of the inquiries either didn’t have a fence or they didn’t have a playmate or they had a male dog.”

But she knows that perfect home is out there that will appreciate all the good things Nigel has to offer.

“He’s an awesome dog.”

