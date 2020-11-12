Advertisement

Missouri’s $1.2B virus spending plan heads to state Senate

Lawmakers, many wearing masks, sit at their desks inside the House chamber Monday, April 27,...
Lawmakers, many wearing masks, sit at their desks inside the House chamber Monday, April 27, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Members of the House returned to the Capitol Monday to begin debate on the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year, a daunting task amid declining revenue because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has approved a $1.2 billion coronavirus spending bill, including a $135 million federal grant for testing, contact tracing, lab equipment and data collection.

The House voted 133-4 in favor of giving Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s administration the authority to spend the money, which is mostly made up of federal funding.

About $752 million of that could be used broadly in Missouri’s effort to fight the pandemic. Another roughly $97 million in federal funding is available for child support, and close to $76 million could be spent on additional school meals.

The spending bill still needs Senate approval.

