MSU, Drury, and Evangel explain their Thanksgiving break protocols

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Colleges face unprecedented challenges this year, how to offer classes in the midst of a pandemic.

As students prepare to head home for Thanksgiving break, colleges are encouraging them visit families safely. Wear masks, wash hands, and limit exposure to other students before you head home for the holidays.

David Hinson, the executive Vice President for Drury University, said, “It’s always student safety, that’s the lens through which we have put every bit of planning into this.”

Students will attend in person classes up until Thanksgiving day. They will be off Thanksgiving Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 29. This is a shorter Thanksgiving break than previous years.

“We know that tradition is important, we know that family is important,” Hinson said.

Hinson said the University has been preparing for this break ever since the start of the fall semester. They started the academic year a few days early, shorted the Thanksgiving holiday by a day, so classes would end a week early for Christmas break.

Drury is leaving it up to the faculty to decide if their classes will be in person or line. Hinson said most faculty members chose the in person learning. There will be one full week of classes before finals week.

“The disease is not taking a holiday. I would encourage you if you’re going to go home and travel, please get tested,” Hinson said.

Drury University offers randomized testing of 20 percent of their students every week since late August, in hopes of identifying asymptomatic students, faculty, and staff. They have also been working on in-house contact tracing, but have found no outbreaks within their classrooms.

Drury is offering campus testing the Friday before Thanksgiving break to catch more asymptomatic students. The students will find out their results the Monday before Thanksgiving Day.

In a statement sent to KY3 by David Hall, the Director of University Safety for Missouri State, The school will not require testing prior to students leaving or returning to campus after the Thanksgiving break. The school will provide testing for students, faculty, and staff if they want to be tested. Testing is free of charge. Hall stated that classes will continue in their current formats after the Thanksgiving holiday.

For students at Evangel University, the semester ends the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

Michael Kolstad, the Vice President for University Advancement for Evangel, said, “Our last day of finals and classes will be the Tuesday.”

When students leave for thanksgiving, they will not be back until the spring semester. Giving them a seven week break.

“The risk of sending them home, and trying to bring them back, it was just too high, higher than what we were comfortable with,” Kolstad said.

Evangel University has only had 178 positive cases of coronavirus since the start of the semester, 157 of those were students. In the past 7 days, there have been six positive cases in students.

According to the dashboard. Drury has reported a total number of 185 cases of coronavirus on their campus, 167 of those are students. 50 people are currently in isolation. The university has over 1,700 students.

According to the MSU dashboard, within the last 7 days, 65 cases of coronavirus have been reported. Over 400 tests were administered on campus.

For more on their safety guidelines, and to view the number of coronavirus cases on campus for these colleges, see the links below.

