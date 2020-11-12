Advertisement

On Your Side: Medicare enrollment

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Medicare enrollment is happening right now.

Medicare enrollment

On Your Side will not host its annual phone bank because of COVID-19 concerns. Beneficiaries are encouraged to email their questions to OYS@KY3.COM

SeniorAge is helping folks with enrollment over the phone or using Zoom. No in-person meetings. To schedule a visit call (417) 862-0762.

The enrollment deadline is December 7.

