On Your Side: Medicare enrollment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Medicare enrollment is happening right now.

On Your Side will not host its annual phone bank because of COVID-19 concerns. Beneficiaries are encouraged to email their questions to OYS@KY3.COM

SeniorAge is helping folks with enrollment over the phone or using Zoom. No in-person meetings. To schedule a visit call (417) 862-0762.

The enrollment deadline is December 7.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.