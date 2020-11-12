On Your Side: Medicare enrollment
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Medicare enrollment is happening right now.
On Your Side will not host its annual phone bank because of COVID-19 concerns. Beneficiaries are encouraged to email their questions to OYS@KY3.COM
SeniorAge is helping folks with enrollment over the phone or using Zoom. No in-person meetings. To schedule a visit call (417) 862-0762.
The enrollment deadline is December 7.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.